Toll Brothers, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 (NYSE:TOL)

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 17th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the construction company on Friday, October 25th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th.

Toll Brothers has raised its dividend by an average of 23.6% per year over the last three years. Toll Brothers has a dividend payout ratio of 6.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Toll Brothers to earn $14.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.3%.

TOL stock opened at $150.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $136.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.09. Toll Brothers has a one year low of $68.08 and a one year high of $154.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The construction company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.73 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers will post 13.31 EPS for the current year.

TOL has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on Toll Brothers from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $120.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toll Brothers has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.67.

In other news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 22,673 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.28, for a total value of $3,248,587.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,109,224.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 22,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.28, for a total value of $3,248,587.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,109,224.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 87,584 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.49, for a total value of $12,917,764.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 346,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,087,881.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

