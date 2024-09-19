Toll Brothers, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 (NYSE:TOL)

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 17th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the construction company on Friday, October 25th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th.
Toll Brothers has raised its dividend by an average of 23.6% per year over the last three years. Toll Brothers has a dividend payout ratio of 6.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Toll Brothers to earn $14.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.3%.
Toll Brothers Trading Down 0.3 %
TOL stock opened at $150.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $136.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.09. Toll Brothers has a one year low of $68.08 and a one year high of $154.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 0.57.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
TOL has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on Toll Brothers from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $120.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toll Brothers has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.67.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 22,673 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.28, for a total value of $3,248,587.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,109,224.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 22,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.28, for a total value of $3,248,587.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,109,224.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 87,584 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.49, for a total value of $12,917,764.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 346,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,087,881.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.
Toll Brothers Company Profile
Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.
