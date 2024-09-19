TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
TherapeuticsMD Stock Down 3.5 %
TXMD stock opened at $1.66 on Monday. TherapeuticsMD has a fifty-two week low of $1.43 and a fifty-two week high of $3.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.96.
TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.23 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On TherapeuticsMD
About TherapeuticsMD
TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical royalty company in the United States. It has a license agreement with Mayne Pharma to commercialize the IMVEXXY, BIJUVA, and ANNOVERA prescription prenatal vitamin products sold under the BocaGreenMD and vitaMedMD brand names. The company sells its prescription pharmaceutical products and prenatal vitamin products through wholesale distributors and retail pharmacy distributors.
