TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

TherapeuticsMD Stock Down 3.5 %

TXMD stock opened at $1.66 on Monday. TherapeuticsMD has a fifty-two week low of $1.43 and a fifty-two week high of $3.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.96.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.23 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TherapeuticsMD

About TherapeuticsMD

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC bought a new position in TherapeuticsMD in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Clearline Capital LP grew its position in TherapeuticsMD by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 636,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 101,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ADAR1 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in TherapeuticsMD in the 4th quarter valued at about $612,000. Institutional investors own 30.74% of the company’s stock.

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical royalty company in the United States. It has a license agreement with Mayne Pharma to commercialize the IMVEXXY, BIJUVA, and ANNOVERA prescription prenatal vitamin products sold under the BocaGreenMD and vitaMedMD brand names. The company sells its prescription pharmaceutical products and prenatal vitamin products through wholesale distributors and retail pharmacy distributors.

