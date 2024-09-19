The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $139.50.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Macquarie assumed coverage on The Ensign Group in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on The Ensign Group from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on The Ensign Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

In other The Ensign Group news, Director Daren Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.71, for a total transaction of $283,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,127,303.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other The Ensign Group news, Director Daren Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.71, for a total transaction of $283,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,127,303.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Barry Port sold 5,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $842,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,057,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,736 shares of company stock worth $3,491,039. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,993,000. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $792,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 294.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after buying an additional 7,262 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,621,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,042,000 after buying an additional 310,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 102.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 64,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,274,000 after buying an additional 32,884 shares during the last quarter. 96.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ENSG opened at $151.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $143.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.90. The firm has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.74, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.96. The Ensign Group has a 52-week low of $90.00 and a 52-week high of $154.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 5.68%. The Ensign Group’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Ensign Group will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is presently 6.32%.

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

