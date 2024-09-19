Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.30.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TCBI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Stephens raised their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Raymond James raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson raised their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Texas Capital Bancshares

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.62 per share, for a total transaction of $82,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,812.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 4,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.62 per share, for a total transaction of $82,480.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,794 shares in the company, valued at $263,812.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 10,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.46 per share, with a total value of $204,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 31,294 shares in the company, valued at $640,275.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 43,500 shares of company stock worth $876,400. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 13,540 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 949 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,804 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 5,257 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. 96.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of TCBI opened at $71.93 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.32. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 12-month low of $52.89 and a 12-month high of $74.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $472.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.02 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 8.08%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking; consumer banking; investment banking solutions, including capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and syndicated finance, as well as financial sponsor coverage, capital solutions, and institutional services; and wealth management services, such as investment management, financial planning, lockbox and insurance, securities-based lending, estate planning, and business succession, as well as philanthropic, trustee and executor, custom credit, and depository services.

Featured Stories

