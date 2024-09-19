TD Cowen Raises Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Price Target to $160.00

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) had its target price raised by TD Cowen from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on WSM. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $158.00 to $145.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $137.50 to $155.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $141.17.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE WSM opened at $147.49 on Monday. Williams-Sonoma has a twelve month low of $69.95 and a twelve month high of $174.26. The firm has a market cap of $18.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.00.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 51.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Williams-Sonoma

In related news, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 11,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total value of $1,494,726.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,040,099. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 40,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.27, for a total value of $5,810,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,030,956 shares in the company, valued at $149,766,978.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 11,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total transaction of $1,494,726.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,040,099. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 91,100 shares of company stock valued at $13,563,526. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Williams-Sonoma

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 520.0% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 93 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Williams-Sonoma

(Get Free Report)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Further Reading

