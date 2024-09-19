StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Atlantic American Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ AAME opened at $1.55 on Friday. Atlantic American has a 12 month low of $1.49 and a 12 month high of $3.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.00 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.60 and a 200-day moving average of $1.88.

Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $47.67 million during the quarter. Atlantic American had a negative return on equity of 5.89% and a negative net margin of 1.69%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Atlantic American stock. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in Atlantic American Co. ( NASDAQ:AAME Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Independent Advisor Alliance owned about 0.06% of Atlantic American as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 5.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. The company offers property and casualty insurance products, including commercial automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; general liability; and inland marine insurance products.

