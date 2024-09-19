Steven Sell Buys 20,000 Shares of agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) Stock

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) CEO Steven Sell acquired 20,000 shares of agilon health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.36 per share, for a total transaction of $67,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,590 shares in the company, valued at $227,102.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

agilon health Price Performance

Shares of AGL opened at $4.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. agilon health, inc. has a twelve month low of $3.07 and a twelve month high of $20.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.26 and a 200-day moving average of $5.55.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). agilon health had a negative net margin of 5.57% and a negative return on equity of 29.91%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that agilon health, inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of agilon health

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its stake in agilon health by 626.1% in the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 4,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,625 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of agilon health in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in agilon health during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. CWM LLC raised its position in agilon health by 406.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 7,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in agilon health in the second quarter valued at $60,000.

Several research firms have weighed in on AGL. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of agilon health from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on agilon health from $6.40 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of agilon health in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on agilon health from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on agilon health in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, agilon health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.57.

agilon health Company Profile

agilon health, inc. provides healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. It offers a platform that manages the total healthcare needs of the patients by subscription-like per-member per-month. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

