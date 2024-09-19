Short Interest in IX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IXAQ) Drops By 12.5%

IX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IXAQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 12.5% from the August 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

IX Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IXAQ remained flat at $11.47 on Wednesday. 28 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,152. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.46 and a 200 day moving average of $11.36. IX Acquisition has a 52 week low of $10.89 and a 52 week high of $11.57.

Institutional Trading of IX Acquisition

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in IX Acquisition stock. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of IX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IXAQ – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000. Cowen AND Company LLC owned 0.13% of IX Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.49% of the company’s stock.

IX Acquisition Company Profile

IX Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on companies in the technology, media and telecommunications, and information and communication technology industries.

