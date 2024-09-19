Short Interest in Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNTH) Expands By 5.9%

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNTH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,300,000 shares, an increase of 5.9% from the August 15th total of 4,060,000 shares. Approximately 21.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 267,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 16.1 days.

Shares of DNTH traded up $1.88 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $27.88. 32,325 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,180. Dianthus Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $6.58 and a 52-week high of $33.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.11. The firm has a market cap of $818.25 million, a P/E ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 1.85.

Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.63 million. Dianthus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,376.42% and a negative return on equity of 21.03%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dianthus Therapeutics will post -2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DNTH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Baird R W raised shares of Dianthus Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Dianthus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Lifesci Capital raised Dianthus Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on Dianthus Therapeutics from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.71.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNTH. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $89,761,000. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Dianthus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $69,990,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Dianthus Therapeutics by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 537,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,135,000 after purchasing an additional 384,182 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,251,000. Finally, Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $1,404,000. 47.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops complement therapeutics for patients with severe autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It is developing DNTH103, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, for the treatment of generalized myasthenia gravis, multifocal motor neuropathy, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

