Short Interest in Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNTH) Expands By 5.9%

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNTH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,300,000 shares, an increase of 5.9% from the August 15th total of 4,060,000 shares. Approximately 21.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 267,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 16.1 days.
Dianthus Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of DNTH traded up $1.88 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $27.88. 32,325 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,180. Dianthus Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $6.58 and a 52-week high of $33.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.11. The firm has a market cap of $818.25 million, a P/E ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 1.85.
Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.63 million. Dianthus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,376.42% and a negative return on equity of 21.03%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dianthus Therapeutics will post -2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Get Our Latest Research Report on DNTH
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dianthus Therapeutics
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNTH. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $89,761,000. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Dianthus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $69,990,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Dianthus Therapeutics by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 537,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,135,000 after purchasing an additional 384,182 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,251,000. Finally, Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $1,404,000. 47.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Dianthus Therapeutics
Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops complement therapeutics for patients with severe autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It is developing DNTH103, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, for the treatment of generalized myasthenia gravis, multifocal motor neuropathy, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Dianthus Therapeutics
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Microsoft Stock: 3 Reasons It’s Ready to Crush Q4
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Is Alphabet a Long-Term Buying Opportunity After Recent Declines?
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- What’s Next After FOMC’s Aggressive Interest Rate Cuts?
Receive News & Ratings for Dianthus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dianthus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.