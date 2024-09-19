Short Interest in Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) Rises By 10.4%

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 568,400 shares, an increase of 10.4% from the August 15th total of 514,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 156,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
CVGI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a research report on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Commercial Vehicle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 2nd.
CVGI stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.28. 321,609 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,776. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $112.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.53, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.15. Commercial Vehicle Group has a 1-year low of $3.03 and a 1-year high of $8.18.
Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.11). Commercial Vehicle Group had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $229.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Commercial Vehicle Group will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.
Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells systems, assemblies, and components to commercial and electric vehicle, and industrial automation markets in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company operates in four segments: Vehicle Solutions, Electrical Systems, Aftermarket & Accessories, and Industrial Automation.
