Short Interest in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Expands By 9.3%

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,070,000 shares, an increase of 9.3% from the August 15th total of 4,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 784,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.5 days. Currently, 13.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

AMN Healthcare Services Trading Up 1.6 %

AMN stock traded up $0.74 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.82. The company had a trading volume of 961,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 775,698. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. AMN Healthcare Services has a 52-week low of $42.23 and a 52-week high of $89.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.05.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.22. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 3.07%. The business had revenue of $740.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AMN shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered AMN Healthcare Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMN Healthcare Services

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMN. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 41.4% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

