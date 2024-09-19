Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) Upgraded at TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of Russel Metals (TSE:RUS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. TD Securities currently has C$46.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$44.00.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on RUS. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Russel Metals from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Russel Metals from C$47.00 to C$46.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$55.00 to C$52.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$47.00 to C$43.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$46.93.

TSE:RUS opened at C$38.98 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$37.94 and a 200 day moving average of C$39.51. Russel Metals has a 52 week low of C$33.38 and a 52 week high of C$47.39.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.83 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.08 billion. Russel Metals had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 12.67%. On average, research analysts predict that Russel Metals will post 4.0968421 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 28th. Russel Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.98%.

In other Russel Metals news, Director Stewart Burton acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$36.35 per share, with a total value of C$109,050.00. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution and processing company in Canada and the United States. It operates in three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Field Stores, and Steel Distribution. The Metal Service Centers segment operates a network of metals service centers, which provide metal products in range of sizes, shapes, and specifications, including carbon hot rolled and cold finished steel, pipe and tubular, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products.

