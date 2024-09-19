Rupert Resources Ltd. (CVE:RUP) Senior Officer Sells C$82,559.64 in Stock

Rupert Resources Ltd. (CVE:RUP – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Jeffrey Laszlo Karoly sold 23,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.53, for a total transaction of C$82,559.64.

Rupert Resources Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of CVE RUP opened at C$4.52 on Thursday. Rupert Resources Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$3.53 and a 1-year high of C$6.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$4.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$4.52. The company has a market cap of C$864.74 million and a PE ratio of -94.17. The company has a current ratio of 10.57, a quick ratio of 10.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

About Rupert Resources

Rupert Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Finland. It primarily focuses on 100% owned Rupert Lapland Project Area including Ikkari discovery and Pahtavaara mine and mill covering an area of 595km2 located in Northern Finland. Rupert Resources Ltd. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

