Rupert Resources Ltd. (CVE:RUP) Senior Officer Sells C$82,559.64 in Stock

Rupert Resources Ltd. (CVE:RUP – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Jeffrey Laszlo Karoly sold 23,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.53, for a total transaction of C$82,559.64.
Rupert Resources Trading Down 2.0 %
Shares of CVE RUP opened at C$4.52 on Thursday. Rupert Resources Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$3.53 and a 1-year high of C$6.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$4.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$4.52. The company has a market cap of C$864.74 million and a PE ratio of -94.17. The company has a current ratio of 10.57, a quick ratio of 10.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.
About Rupert Resources
