Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Stock Performance
Shares of RMCF opened at $1.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.16 million, a PE ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.04. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $5.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.72.
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a negative net margin of 17.93% and a negative return on equity of 44.70%. The firm had revenue of $6.41 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory
About Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, and Other segments. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- How Much Can You Make in Stocks in One Month?
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- This Is the Top Large-Cap Stock Insiders Are Buying
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Capitalize on Micron’s 24% Drop—Wall Street Eyes Major Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.