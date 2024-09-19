Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Stock Performance

Shares of RMCF opened at $1.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.16 million, a PE ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.04. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $5.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.72.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a negative net margin of 17.93% and a negative return on equity of 44.70%. The firm had revenue of $6.41 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

About Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salvus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 33.5% during the first quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 3,865 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 52.0% during the second quarter. Leverty Financial Group LLC now owns 30,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 10,440 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.27% of the company’s stock.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, and Other segments. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.

