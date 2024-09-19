Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) Receives $45.67 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.33.
PTGX has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $153,000. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 9,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.63% of the company’s stock.
Shares of PTGX stock opened at $44.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 2.17. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $13.72 and a 1-year high of $48.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.51.
Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.50). The company had revenue of $4.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.00 million. Analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based drugs for hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing Rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that completed phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of polycythemia vera and other blood disorders; and JNJ-2113, an orally delivered investigational drug to block biological pathways that completed phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis; and PN-943, an orally delivered, gut-restricted alpha 4 beta 7 specific integrin antagonist completed a phase 2 clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe ulcerative colitis.
