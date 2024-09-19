Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:POLA opened at $0.42 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $5.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 0.90. Polar Power has a 12-month low of $0.32 and a 12-month high of $1.24.
Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.66 million during the quarter. Polar Power had a negative return on equity of 52.52% and a negative net margin of 55.56%.
Polar Power, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) power generators, renewable energy, and cooling systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, DC solar hybrid power systems, and mobile power systems. Its DC power systems are available in diesel, natural gas, LPG/propane, and renewable fuel formats.
