Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Origin Agritech Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:SEED opened at $2.63 on Monday. Origin Agritech has a 1-year low of $1.37 and a 1-year high of $6.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.74.

Institutional Trading of Origin Agritech

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Origin Agritech stock. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ:SEED – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 41,542 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000. Legacy Advisors LLC owned 0.66% of Origin Agritech as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Origin Agritech Company Profile

Origin Agritech Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agricultural biotechnology in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the development and distribution of seed products; and research on genetically enhanced breeding technologies in agricultural crops. Its products include corn, soybean, canola, and rice seeds.

