Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ONCT. Northland Securities restated a market perform rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 12th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Oncternal Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a hold rating on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Northland Capmk cut Oncternal Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oncternal Therapeutics has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Oncternal Therapeutics Stock Up 11.5 %

NASDAQ:ONCT opened at $1.65 on Monday. Oncternal Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.32 and a 52 week high of $13.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.39.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.03) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $0.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.24 million. Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 136.10% and a negative net margin of 1,948.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($3.00) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oncternal Therapeutics will post -11.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oncternal Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Oncternal Therapeutics stock. Quantum Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 27,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000. Quantum Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.94% of Oncternal Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. 16.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oncternal Therapeutics Company Profile

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology therapies for cancers with critical unmet medical needs. The company's clinical pipeline includes zilovertamab, a humanized monoclonal antibody that binds to receptor-tyrosine kinase-like Orphan Receptor 1 (ROR1); and ONCT-216, a small molecule inhibiting the biological activity of ETS-family transcription factor oncoproteins, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial.

