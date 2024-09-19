Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Ohio Valley Banc Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of OVBC stock opened at $24.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.93 million, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.03. Ohio Valley Banc has a fifty-two week low of $19.35 and a fifty-two week high of $25.50.

Get Ohio Valley Banc alerts:

Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 13.72%. The firm had revenue of $14.66 million for the quarter.

Ohio Valley Banc Increases Dividend

Ohio Valley Banc Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 26th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. This is an increase from Ohio Valley Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Ohio Valley Banc’s dividend payout ratio is 36.51%.

(Get Free Report)

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ohio Valley Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ohio Valley Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.