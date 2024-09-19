OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of 0.1276 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th.

OCCIO stock opened at $24.47 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.15. OFS Credit has a 1 year low of $22.90 and a 1 year high of $24.52.

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

