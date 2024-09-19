Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO) Insider Buys £148.95 in Stock

Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO – Get Free Report) insider Stephen Daintith purchased 45 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 331 ($4.37) per share, with a total value of £148.95 ($196.76).
Stephen Daintith also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, August 15th, Stephen Daintith purchased 46 shares of Ocado Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 328 ($4.33) per share, with a total value of £150.88 ($199.31).
- On Monday, July 15th, Stephen Daintith acquired 39 shares of Ocado Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 380 ($5.02) per share, for a total transaction of £148.20 ($195.77).
Ocado Group Stock Performance
LON OCDO opened at GBX 349.39 ($4.62) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,343.82 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.47. Ocado Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 278.17 ($3.67) and a 1-year high of GBX 827 ($10.92). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 372.01 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 378.59.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Ocado Group
Ocado Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Technology Solutions, Ocado Logistics, and Ocado Retail. It offers online grocery and general merchandise; and customer fulfillment centers and logistics services.
