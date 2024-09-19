O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Acquires 797 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,567 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 797 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 135,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,808,000 after acquiring an additional 8,408 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 189,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,711,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 695,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,799,000 after buying an additional 26,174 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,364,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Finally, Financial & Tax Architects LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial & Tax Architects LLC now owns 39,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,753,000 after buying an additional 4,189 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $167.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $402.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.01. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $143.13 and a fifty-two week high of $168.85.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.11. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 46.34%. The firm had revenue of $22.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 27th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 30.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on JNJ. TD Securities lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Daiwa America cut Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.21.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Johnson & Johnson

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, VP Robert J. Decker sold 5,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total value of $930,113.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,973 shares in the company, valued at $3,131,683.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.