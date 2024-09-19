Npeh, Llc Sells 36,752 Shares of NET Power Inc. (NYSE:NPWR) Stock

NET Power Inc. (NYSE:NPWR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Npeh, Llc sold 36,752 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total value of $259,101.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 67,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,487.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

On Friday, September 13th, Npeh, Llc sold 1,340 shares of NET Power stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.26, for a total value of $9,728.40.

On Wednesday, September 11th, Npeh, Llc sold 21,155 shares of NET Power stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.28, for a total value of $154,008.40.

On Monday, September 9th, Npeh, Llc sold 60,022 shares of NET Power stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total value of $456,167.20.

On Friday, September 6th, Npeh, Llc sold 66,825 shares of NET Power stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.88, for a total value of $526,581.00.

On Wednesday, September 4th, Npeh, Llc sold 83,325 shares of NET Power stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total value of $674,932.50.

Shares of NPWR stock opened at $6.72 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.51 and a 200 day moving average of $9.69. NET Power Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.57 and a twelve month high of $16.34.

NET Power ( NYSE:NPWR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.24 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NET Power Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NPWR. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in NET Power in the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in NET Power in the second quarter valued at approximately $133,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in NET Power in the second quarter valued at approximately $136,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in NET Power in the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in NET Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,000. 53.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on NET Power from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Barclays reduced their price target on NET Power from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.

NET Power Inc operates as a clean energy technology company. The company invents, develops, and licenses clean power generation technology. NET Power Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

