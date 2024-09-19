NewGenIvf Group (NASDAQ:NIVF) and Marpai (NASDAQ:MRAI) Head to Head Analysis

NewGenIvf Group (NASDAQ:NIVF – Get Free Report) and Marpai (NASDAQ:MRAI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

66.2% of NewGenIvf Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.8% of Marpai shares are held by institutional investors. 31.8% of NewGenIvf Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 61.3% of Marpai shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for NewGenIvf Group and Marpai, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NewGenIvf Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Marpai 0 0 1 0 3.00

Profitability

Marpai has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 890.82%. Given Marpai’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Marpai is more favorable than NewGenIvf Group.

This table compares NewGenIvf Group and Marpai’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NewGenIvf Group N/A N/A N/A Marpai -92.76% N/A -99.32%

Risk and Volatility

NewGenIvf Group has a beta of 0.29, suggesting that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Marpai has a beta of 4.85, suggesting that its share price is 385% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NewGenIvf Group and Marpai”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NewGenIvf Group $5.14 million 0.50 $130,000.00 N/A N/A Marpai $34.87 million 0.19 -$28.75 million ($3.19) -0.19

NewGenIvf Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Marpai.

About NewGenIvf Group

A SPAC I Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. A SPAC I Acquisition Corp. is based in Singapore.

About Marpai

Marpai, Inc., a technology-driven healthcare payer, focuses on providing services to the self-insured employer market in the United States and Israel. The company offers ancillary services, such as care management, case management, actuarial services, bill review and cost containment services. Marpai, Inc. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

