Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Lowered to Underweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on NSRGY. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Monday, September 9th. UBS Group cut shares of Nestlé from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Nestlé from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Nestlé from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Nestlé from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nestlé currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Nestlé Stock Down 0.6 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nestlé

Nestlé stock opened at $101.22 on Monday. Nestlé has a one year low of $99.02 and a one year high of $119.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $103.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its position in Nestlé by 3.7% in the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 783,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,255,000 after buying an additional 27,888 shares during the period. Councilmark Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nestlé in the 1st quarter worth about $640,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Nestlé in the 1st quarter valued at about $111,100,000. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA acquired a new position in Nestlé during the 2nd quarter valued at about $277,000. Finally, Cullen Investment Group LTD. grew its position in Nestlé by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. now owns 9,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About Nestlé

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone North America; Zone Europe; Zone Asia, Oceania, and Africa; Zone Latin America; Zone Greater China; Nespresso; and Nestlé Health Science segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Vittel, Buxton, Erikli, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Smarties, Aero, Nestlé Les Recettes de l'Atelier, Milkybar, Baci Perugina, Quality Street, and Fitness brands.

