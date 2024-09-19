National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Price Target Raised to $41.00

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Evercore ISI from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. KeyCorp lowered shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $44.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.45.

NYSE:NSA opened at $48.39 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 0.98. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1 year low of $27.86 and a 1 year high of $49.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $190.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.37 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 21.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.28%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 28,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. grew its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 49,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 22,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,050 self storage properties, located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 68.6 million rentable square feet, which excludes 39 self storage properties classified as held for sale to be sold to a third party.

