National Grid (LON:NG) Earns Top Pick Rating from Citigroup

Citigroup reissued their top pick rating on shares of National Grid (LON:NG – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on NG. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a GBX 1,125 ($14.86) price objective on shares of National Grid in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($15.85) price objective on shares of National Grid in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Grid currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,238.75 ($16.36).

Shares of National Grid stock opened at GBX 1,056 ($13.95) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.24, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.91. National Grid has a 52 week low of GBX 645 ($8.52) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,145.50 ($15.13). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 983 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 995.19. The stock has a market capitalization of £51.64 billion, a PE ratio of 1,920.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.25.

In related news, insider John Pettigrew sold 197,294 shares of National Grid stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 892 ($11.78), for a total transaction of £1,759,862.48 ($2,324,785.31). In other National Grid news, insider Andrew Agg purchased 18,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 945 ($12.48) per share, for a total transaction of £178,746.75 ($236,125.17). Also, insider John Pettigrew sold 197,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 892 ($11.78), for a total value of £1,759,862.48 ($2,324,785.31). Insiders have purchased a total of 19,232 shares of company stock valued at $18,173,446 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

