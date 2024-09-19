Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Nabriva Therapeutics Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Nabriva Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.22 and a fifty-two week high of $8.45. The stock has a market cap of $45.46 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.53.
About Nabriva Therapeutics
