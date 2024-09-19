Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) PT Lowered to $139.00

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $178.00 to $139.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on MRNA. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Moderna from $157.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Moderna from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $88.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, September 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Moderna from $155.00 to $125.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $100.44.

Moderna Price Performance

NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $69.86 on Monday. Moderna has a 52 week low of $62.55 and a 52 week high of $170.47. The firm has a market cap of $26.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 4.09.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($3.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.47) by $0.14. Moderna had a negative net margin of 116.18% and a negative return on equity of 21.35%. The firm had revenue of $241.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($3.62) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Moderna will post -9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO James M. Mock sold 1,321 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.39, for a total transaction of $104,874.19. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $682,754. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.08, for a total value of $1,756,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,269,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,656,276.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James M. Mock sold 1,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.39, for a total transaction of $104,874.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $682,754. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,158 shares of company stock worth $11,167,312 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Moderna by 45.0% in the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its position in Moderna by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 5,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in Moderna by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Moderna by 2.0% in the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 5,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Moderna by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

