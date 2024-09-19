Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE MLSS opened at $0.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $69.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 1.08. Milestone Scientific has a 12 month low of $0.52 and a 12 month high of $1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.78.

Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.85 million for the quarter. Milestone Scientific had a negative return on equity of 60.78% and a negative net margin of 54.87%.

In other Milestone Scientific news, Director Leonard Osser sold 141,913 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.95, for a total transaction of $134,817.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,602,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,372,380.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 24.75% of the company’s stock.

Milestone Scientific Inc, a biomedical technology research and development company, patents, designs, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies, and devices for medical, dental, and cosmetic use in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through Dental and Medical segments.

