Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) SVP Sells $187,375.00 in Stock

Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Free Report) SVP Brian David Archbold sold 1,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $187,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Mesa Laboratories Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of MLAB stock opened at $126.15 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $682.35 million, a P/E ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 0.85. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.86 and a 12-month high of $141.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $119.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.49.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $58.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.90 million. Mesa Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 18.95% and a negative net margin of 111.89%. Research analysts forecast that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mesa Laboratories Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mesa Laboratories

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1.36%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 27,781 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 13,890 shares during the last quarter. Boone Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $6,712,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 373,397 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $40,973,000 after purchasing an additional 3,119 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 515.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 277 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Mesa Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $605,000. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MLAB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Mesa Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Mesa Laboratories from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

About Mesa Laboratories

Mesa Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells life sciences tools and quality control products and services in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Clinical Genomics, Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Biopharmaceutical Development, and Calibration Solutions.

Recommended Stories

