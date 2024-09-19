Mark S. Shapiro Sells 31,026 Shares of TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO) Stock

TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) insider Mark S. Shapiro sold 31,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total value of $3,560,543.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,156 shares in the company, valued at $4,837,822.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:TKO opened at $122.45 on Thursday. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.33 and a fifty-two week high of $123.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $113.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.24 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.10). TKO Group had a positive return on equity of 3.10% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. The company had revenue of $851.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. TKO Group’s quarterly revenue was up 178.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in TKO Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,074,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,899,000 after purchasing an additional 79,166 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in TKO Group by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,065,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,004,000 after purchasing an additional 557,444 shares during the period. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP boosted its stake in TKO Group by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP now owns 3,065,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,065,000 after purchasing an additional 90,868 shares during the period. XN LP boosted its stake in TKO Group by 100.9% during the 1st quarter. XN LP now owns 1,983,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,381,000 after purchasing an additional 996,161 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in TKO Group by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,800,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,467,000 after purchasing an additional 155,940 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TKO shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on TKO Group from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Pivotal Research started coverage on TKO Group in a report on Friday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on TKO Group from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 price target on shares of TKO Group in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on TKO Group from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TKO Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.13.

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

