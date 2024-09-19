Mark S. Shapiro Sells 31,026 Shares of TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO) Stock

TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) insider Mark S. Shapiro sold 31,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total value of $3,560,543.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,156 shares in the company, valued at $4,837,822.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
TKO Group Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:TKO opened at $122.45 on Thursday. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.33 and a fifty-two week high of $123.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $113.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.24 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.
TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.10). TKO Group had a positive return on equity of 3.10% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. The company had revenue of $851.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. TKO Group’s quarterly revenue was up 178.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TKO shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on TKO Group from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Pivotal Research started coverage on TKO Group in a report on Friday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on TKO Group from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 price target on shares of TKO Group in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on TKO Group from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TKO Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.13.
About TKO Group
TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.
