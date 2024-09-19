Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Plans Dividend of $0.30

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 18th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th.

Main Street Capital has increased its dividend payment by an average of 18.7% per year over the last three years. Main Street Capital has a payout ratio of 73.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Main Street Capital to earn $3.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.94 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.9%.

MAIN opened at $50.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.92. Main Street Capital has a 12 month low of $37.70 and a 12 month high of $52.39.

Main Street Capital ( NYSE:MAIN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01. The firm had revenue of $132.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.62 million. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 87.58% and a return on equity of 14.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Main Street Capital will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on MAIN. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Main Street Capital in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.40.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

