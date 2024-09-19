Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,360,000 shares, an increase of 9.5% from the August 15th total of 38,670,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,700,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kosmos Energy

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Kosmos Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,807,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,687,431 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $65,005,000 after buying an additional 761,657 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its stake in Kosmos Energy by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 3,331,131 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $19,853,000 after buying an additional 729,148 shares in the last quarter. Patient Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Patient Capital Management LLC now owns 6,363,423 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $42,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,091 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,974,454 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $77,328,000 after acquiring an additional 258,460 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Kosmos Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

KOS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Kosmos Energy from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.56.

Kosmos Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KOS traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.29. The company had a trading volume of 5,699,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,563,167. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Kosmos Energy has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $8.28.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.04). Kosmos Energy had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 40.16%. The company had revenue of $450.94 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kosmos Energy will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kosmos Energy

(Get Free Report)

Kosmos Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company’s primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kosmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kosmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.