JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Price Target Raised to $17.00

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Evercore ISI from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

JBG SMITH Properties Stock Performance

Shares of JBGS opened at $18.39 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.89. JBG SMITH Properties has a 52 week low of $12.63 and a 52 week high of $18.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.23 and a beta of 1.10.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.14. JBG SMITH Properties had a negative return on equity of 6.64% and a negative net margin of 25.40%. The firm had revenue of $135.32 million for the quarter.

JBG SMITH Properties Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JBG SMITH Properties

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th were given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -50.36%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 127.2% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $186,000. Bfsg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 12,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 23,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the period. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 23,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares during the period. 98.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JBG SMITH Properties Company Profile

JBG SMITH owns, operates, invests in, and develops mixed-use properties in high growth and high barrier-to-entry submarkets in and around Washington, DC, most notably National Landing. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

