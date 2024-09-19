Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Short Interest Down 7.4% in August

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,890,000 shares, a decline of 7.4% from the August 15th total of 2,040,000 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 710,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on JAZZ shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $188.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $160.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $169.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.07.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of JAZZ stock opened at $109.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $110.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.14. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $99.06 and a one year high of $137.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.87. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 10.10%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 16.03 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Mary Elizabeth Henderson sold 1,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.30, for a total transaction of $152,703.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,573,707.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $213,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 20,323.9% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 182,015 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,427,000 after buying an additional 182,915 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% during the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 254,330 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,145,000 after buying an additional 13,651 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 21.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,819 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $637,000. 89.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.