Insider Selling: WiseTech Global Limited (ASX:WTC) Insider Sells A$46,057,160.84 in Stock

Posted by on Sep 19th, 2024

WiseTech Global Limited (ASX:WTCGet Free Report) insider Richard White sold 364,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$126.44 ($85.43), for a total transaction of A$46,057,160.84 ($31,119,703.27).

Richard White also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, September 5th, Richard White sold 379,436 shares of WiseTech Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$121.37 ($82.01), for a total value of A$46,052,147.32 ($31,116,315.76).
  • On Thursday, August 29th, Richard White sold 387,099 shares of WiseTech Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$118.76 ($80.24), for a total transaction of A$45,971,877.24 ($31,062,079.22).
  • On Friday, June 28th, Richard White sold 439,345 shares of WiseTech Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$95.19 ($64.32), for a total value of A$41,821,250.55 ($28,257,601.72).
  • On Thursday, June 20th, Richard White sold 373,940 shares of WiseTech Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$93.22 ($62.99), for a total value of A$34,858,686.80 ($23,553,166.76).

WiseTech Global Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 2.84.

WiseTech Global Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.092 per share. This is a boost from WiseTech Global’s previous Final dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a yield of 0.07%. WiseTech Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.78%.

About WiseTech Global

(Get Free Report)

WiseTech Global Limited provides software solutions to the logistics execution industry in the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and internationally. The company offers CargoWise, a software platform for logistics service providers that enables execution of complex logistics transactions and manage operations.

Featured Articles

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for WiseTech Global (ASX:WTC)

Receive News & Ratings for WiseTech Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WiseTech Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.