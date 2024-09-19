Insider Selling: WiseTech Global Limited (ASX:WTC) Insider Sells A$46,057,160.84 in Stock

WiseTech Global Limited (ASX:WTC – Get Free Report) insider Richard White sold 364,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$126.44 ($85.43), for a total transaction of A$46,057,160.84 ($31,119,703.27).

Richard White also recently made the following trade(s):

Get WiseTech Global alerts:

On Thursday, September 5th, Richard White sold 379,436 shares of WiseTech Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$121.37 ($82.01), for a total value of A$46,052,147.32 ($31,116,315.76).

On Thursday, August 29th, Richard White sold 387,099 shares of WiseTech Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$118.76 ($80.24), for a total transaction of A$45,971,877.24 ($31,062,079.22).

On Friday, June 28th, Richard White sold 439,345 shares of WiseTech Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$95.19 ($64.32), for a total value of A$41,821,250.55 ($28,257,601.72).

On Thursday, June 20th, Richard White sold 373,940 shares of WiseTech Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$93.22 ($62.99), for a total value of A$34,858,686.80 ($23,553,166.76).

WiseTech Global Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 2.84.

WiseTech Global Increases Dividend

About WiseTech Global

The firm also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.092 per share. This is a boost from WiseTech Global’s previous Final dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a yield of 0.07%. WiseTech Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.78%.

(Get Free Report)

WiseTech Global Limited provides software solutions to the logistics execution industry in the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and internationally. The company offers CargoWise, a software platform for logistics service providers that enables execution of complex logistics transactions and manage operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WiseTech Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WiseTech Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.