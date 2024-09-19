Insider Selling: WiseTech Global Limited (ASX:WTC) Insider Sells A$46,057,160.84 in Stock

WiseTech Global Limited (ASX:WTC – Get Free Report) insider Richard White sold 364,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$126.44 ($85.43), for a total transaction of A$46,057,160.84 ($31,119,703.27).
Richard White also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, September 5th, Richard White sold 379,436 shares of WiseTech Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$121.37 ($82.01), for a total value of A$46,052,147.32 ($31,116,315.76).
- On Thursday, August 29th, Richard White sold 387,099 shares of WiseTech Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$118.76 ($80.24), for a total transaction of A$45,971,877.24 ($31,062,079.22).
- On Friday, June 28th, Richard White sold 439,345 shares of WiseTech Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$95.19 ($64.32), for a total value of A$41,821,250.55 ($28,257,601.72).
- On Thursday, June 20th, Richard White sold 373,940 shares of WiseTech Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$93.22 ($62.99), for a total value of A$34,858,686.80 ($23,553,166.76).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 2.84.
WiseTech Global Limited provides software solutions to the logistics execution industry in the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and internationally. The company offers CargoWise, a software platform for logistics service providers that enables execution of complex logistics transactions and manage operations.
