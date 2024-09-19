Insider Selling: Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Senior Officer Sells C$832,845.55 in Stock

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Todd Burdick sold 57,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.41, for a total value of C$832,845.55.

Todd Burdick also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 24th, Todd Burdick sold 21,693 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.73, for a total value of C$319,537.89.

Peyto Exploration & Development Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of PEY opened at C$14.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52, a PEG ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.76. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has a 52 week low of C$11.09 and a 52 week high of C$15.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.02, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$14.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$14.79.

Peyto Exploration & Development Dividend Announcement

Peyto Exploration & Development ( TSE:PEY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27 by C($0.01). Peyto Exploration & Development had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 32.88%. The firm had revenue of C$256.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$257.10 million.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Peyto Exploration & Development’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PEY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Peyto Exploration & Development to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Peyto Exploration & Development to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$16.55.

About Peyto Exploration & Development

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

Featured Articles

