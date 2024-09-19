Insider Selling: Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Insider Sells $1,040,389.65 in Stock

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) insider Mark Brosius sold 2,115 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.91, for a total value of $1,040,389.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,113.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of ISRG opened at $482.09 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $466.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $423.80. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $254.85 and a 52-week high of $496.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.00 billion, a PE ratio of 87.02, a P/E/G ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.39.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ISRG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $430.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $512.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $475.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $446.45.

Institutional Trading of Intuitive Surgical

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 380.0% in the first quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter worth $30,000. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

