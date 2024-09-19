Insider Selling: Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR) SVP Sells $1,195,703.85 in Stock

Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) SVP Timothy Price Crain II sold 197,637 shares of Intuitive Machines stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total transaction of $1,195,703.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 362,810 shares in the company, valued at $2,195,000.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Timothy Price Crain II also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 15th, Timothy Price Crain II sold 125,577 shares of Intuitive Machines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.02, for a total value of $504,819.54.

On Thursday, August 1st, Timothy Price Crain II sold 74,423 shares of Intuitive Machines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.93, for a total value of $292,482.39.

On Thursday, July 11th, Timothy Price Crain II sold 143,989 shares of Intuitive Machines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total value of $581,715.56.

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Timothy Price Crain II sold 6,011 shares of Intuitive Machines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $24,044.00.

On Monday, July 1st, Timothy Price Crain II sold 50,000 shares of Intuitive Machines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.36, for a total transaction of $168,000.00.

NASDAQ LUNR opened at $7.47 on Thursday. Intuitive Machines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.09 and a 12 month high of $13.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.61 and a 200-day moving average of $4.88. The company has a market cap of $931.00 million, a PE ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 0.26.

Intuitive Machines ( NASDAQ:LUNR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $41.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intuitive Machines, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on LUNR. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Machines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sender Co & Partners Inc. bought a new position in Intuitive Machines during the second quarter worth $56,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines in the first quarter valued at $67,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines in the second quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Machines during the 1st quarter worth about $119,000. Institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers lunar access services, such µNova, lunar surface rover services, fixed lunar surface services, lunar orbit delivery services, rideshare delivery services to lunar orbit, as well as content sales and marketing sponsorships; and orbital services, including satellite delivery and rideshare, satellite servicing and refueling, space station servicing, satellite repositioning, and orbital debris removal.

