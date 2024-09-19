Insider Selling: Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR) CEO Sells $2,654,936.64 in Stock

Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) CEO Stephen J. Altemus sold 440,288 shares of Intuitive Machines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total transaction of $2,654,936.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 910,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,492,841.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Intuitive Machines Price Performance

Shares of LUNR stock opened at $7.47 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $931.00 million, a PE ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 0.26. Intuitive Machines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.09 and a 1 year high of $13.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.88.

Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $41.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that Intuitive Machines, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sender Co & Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Intuitive Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Machines during the second quarter worth $536,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines in the second quarter worth about $164,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Intuitive Machines in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Intuitive Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. Institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on LUNR shares. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Machines in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Machines in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.80.

Intuitive Machines Company Profile

Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers lunar access services, such µNova, lunar surface rover services, fixed lunar surface services, lunar orbit delivery services, rideshare delivery services to lunar orbit, as well as content sales and marketing sponsorships; and orbital services, including satellite delivery and rideshare, satellite servicing and refueling, space station servicing, satellite repositioning, and orbital debris removal.

Featured Stories

