Insider Selling: Hargreaves Services Plc (LON:HSP) Insider Sells £15,434.64 in Stock

Hargreaves Services Plc (LON:HSP – Get Free Report) insider Stephen Craigen sold 2,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 582 ($7.69), for a total transaction of £15,434.64 ($20,389.22).

Hargreaves Services Price Performance

Hargreaves Services stock opened at GBX 582 ($7.69) on Thursday. Hargreaves Services Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 389.25 ($5.14) and a 52 week high of GBX 630 ($8.32). The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 588.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 558.28. The firm has a market capitalization of £191.54 million, a PE ratio of 1,572.97 and a beta of 0.85.

Get Hargreaves Services alerts:

Hargreaves Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be issued a GBX 18 ($0.24) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a yield of 3.33%. Hargreaves Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9,729.73%.

About Hargreaves Services

Hargreaves Services Plc provides environmental and industrial services in the United Kingdom, Southeast Asia, and South Africa. The company operates through: Services, Hargreaves Land, and Hargreaves Raw Materials Services segments. It offers environmental services, such as carbon sequestration and forestry creation, land remediation, land restoration and aftercare, geotechnical assessment, environmental site survey, and waste management services; materials handling operation and maintenance, mechanical and electrical maintenance, and project engineering services; and earthmoving advisory and contracting services, including soils treatment services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hargreaves Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hargreaves Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.