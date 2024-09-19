Insider Selling: Asset Entities Inc. (NASDAQ:ASST) Chairman Sells $353,975.51 in Stock

Asset Entities Inc. (NASDAQ:ASST – Get Free Report) Chairman Michael Gaubert sold 179,683 shares of Asset Entities stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.97, for a total transaction of $353,975.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 76,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,144.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Michael Gaubert also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, September 5th, Michael Gaubert sold 15,033 shares of Asset Entities stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.22, for a total transaction of $33,373.26.
Asset Entities Trading Up 1.3 %
ASST stock opened at $1.56 on Thursday. Asset Entities Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.87 and a 1 year high of $5.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 million, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 8.38.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Asset Entities stock. Symmetry Peak Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Asset Entities Inc. (NASDAQ:ASST – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 60,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Symmetry Peak Management LLC owned about 0.44% of Asset Entities at the end of the most recent reporting period. 5.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Asset Entities
Asset Entities Inc, a technology company, provides social media marketing and content delivery services across Discord, TikTok, and other social media platforms. It designs, develops, and manages servers for communities on Discord. The company offers discord investment education, entertainment, and marketing services.
