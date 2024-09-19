Insider Selling: Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Insider Sells $1,855,250.00 in Stock

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) insider Ryan Berry sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.42, for a total transaction of $1,855,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 414,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,475,860.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Ryan Berry also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 12th, Ryan Berry sold 1 shares of Ares Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.01, for a total transaction of $144.01.

On Monday, September 9th, Ryan Berry sold 10,000 shares of Ares Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.12, for a total value of $1,421,200.00.

On Thursday, September 5th, Ryan Berry sold 57,500 shares of Ares Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.74, for a total value of $8,092,550.00.

Ares Management Stock Down 0.2 %

ARES opened at $152.43 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $144.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.00. Ares Management Co. has a 52 week low of $96.00 and a 52 week high of $155.65. The company has a market cap of $47.23 billion, a PE ratio of 68.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Ares Management Dividend Announcement

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. Ares Management had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 12.53%. The firm had revenue of $788.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.09 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ares Management Co. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Ares Management’s payout ratio is 166.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ARES shares. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Ares Management in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Ares Management from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Ares Management from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Ares Management in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ares Management has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.42.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its position in Ares Management by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 19,949 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 6,576 shares during the period. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,100,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ares Management by 32.5% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,345 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,705,000 after acquiring an additional 4,996 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC raised its position in Ares Management by 2,695.3% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 70,414 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,364,000 after acquiring an additional 67,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Ares Management by 17.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 397,285 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,831,000 after acquiring an additional 59,668 shares during the period. 50.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

