Insider Buying: INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) CFO Acquires $49,062.20 in Stock

INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB – Get Free Report) CFO David J. Moss bought 7,690 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.38 per share, for a total transaction of $49,062.20. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 1,275,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,140,044.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
INmune Bio Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ INMB opened at $5.19 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $102.67 million, a P/E ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.12. INmune Bio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.18 and a 52-week high of $14.74.
INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.13. INmune Bio had a negative net margin of 26,333.59% and a negative return on equity of 103.56%.
Separately, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of INmune Bio in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.
INmune Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, focuses on developing drugs to reprogram the patients innate immune system to treat disease in the United States. It intends to develop and commercialize product candidates to treat hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and chronic inflammation.
