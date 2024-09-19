Insider Buying: INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) CFO Acquires $49,062.20 in Stock

INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB – Get Free Report) CFO David J. Moss bought 7,690 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.38 per share, for a total transaction of $49,062.20. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 1,275,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,140,044.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

INmune Bio Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INMB opened at $5.19 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $102.67 million, a P/E ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.12. INmune Bio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.18 and a 52-week high of $14.74.

Get INmune Bio alerts:

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.13. INmune Bio had a negative net margin of 26,333.59% and a negative return on equity of 103.56%.

Institutional Trading of INmune Bio

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fermata Advisors LLC increased its holdings in INmune Bio by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 34,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 2,689 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of INmune Bio by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of INmune Bio by 332.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 115,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 89,091 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of INmune Bio in the 2nd quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of INmune Bio in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,260,000. 12.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of INmune Bio in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Read Our Latest Report on INmune Bio

About INmune Bio

(Get Free Report)

INmune Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, focuses on developing drugs to reprogram the patients innate immune system to treat disease in the United States. It intends to develop and commercialize product candidates to treat hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and chronic inflammation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for INmune Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INmune Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.