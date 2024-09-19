Insider Buying: Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX) CEO Acquires $223,323.81 in Stock

Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Free Report) CEO Mark Lappe purchased 13,037 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.13 per share, with a total value of $223,323.81. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 705,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,086,037.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Mark Lappe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 12th, Mark Lappe bought 26,963 shares of Inhibrx stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.05 per share, with a total value of $405,793.15.

On Monday, September 9th, Mark Lappe bought 9,500 shares of Inhibrx stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.21 per share, with a total value of $144,495.00.

On Friday, September 6th, Mark Lappe purchased 26,000 shares of Inhibrx stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.29 per share, for a total transaction of $397,540.00.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Mark Lappe purchased 20,000 shares of Inhibrx stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.81 per share, for a total transaction of $316,200.00.

On Thursday, August 29th, Mark Lappe acquired 10,000 shares of Inhibrx stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.03 per share, with a total value of $140,300.00.

Inhibrx Stock Performance

Shares of INBX opened at $16.99 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.42. Inhibrx, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.80 and a twelve month high of $18.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Inhibrx ( NASDAQ:INBX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $125.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.60) by $129.08. The business had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Inhibrx, Inc. will post 87.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, JMP Securities assumed coverage on Inhibrx in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inhibrx

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vestal Point Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Inhibrx during the fourth quarter worth about $58,140,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Inhibrx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $894,000. HCR Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Inhibrx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Inhibrx in the first quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Inhibrx by 7.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 21,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. 82.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inhibrx Company Profile

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. The company's therapeutic candidate includes INBRX-101, an alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT)-Fc fusion protein therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of patients with AAT deficiency.

