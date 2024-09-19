Insider Buying: Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) VP Purchases 212 Shares of Stock

Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) VP Herbert Hotchkiss acquired 212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $117.72 per share, for a total transaction of $24,956.64. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,956.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Chart Industries Trading Up 1.5 %

Chart Industries stock opened at $121.60 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.70. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.60 and a 12 month high of $176.85.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Chart Industries had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the first quarter worth $30,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Chart Industries by 141.0% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Chart Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Chart Industries by 905.0% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000.

GTLS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $199.00 price objective on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Chart Industries from $229.00 to $199.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on Chart Industries from $193.00 to $147.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Chart Industries from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Chart Industries from $179.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chart Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.54.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

