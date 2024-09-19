Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) PT Raised to $92.00 at Guggenheim

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) had its price target increased by Guggenheim from $86.00 to $92.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Monday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Incyte from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Incyte from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Incyte has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $73.24.

INCY opened at $65.17 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.70. Incyte has a 1-year low of $50.27 and a 1-year high of $70.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($2.60). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Incyte had a return on equity of 0.75% and a net margin of 2.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Analysts expect that Incyte will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Incyte news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 15,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,089,970.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,569,070. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Incyte news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 15,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,089,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,569,070. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Tray sold 572 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total transaction of $36,001.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,825 shares in the company, valued at $1,562,485.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,047 shares of company stock worth $2,225,626. Company insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its position in shares of Incyte by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in Incyte by 1.3% in the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 14,199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in Incyte by 4.0% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Incyte by 4.5% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in shares of Incyte by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 6,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 96.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

