Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTXW) Short Interest Update

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTXW – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 12.5% from the August 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Immatics Stock Performance

NASDAQ IMTXW traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $2.77. The stock had a trading volume of 205 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,249. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.87. Immatics has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $4.14.

About Immatics

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of potential T cell redirecting immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct treatment modalities, such as TCR-engineered autologous or allogeneic adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

