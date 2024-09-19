Head-To-Head Survey: Société BIC (OTCMKTS:BICEY) & Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB)

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) and Société BIC (OTCMKTS:BICEY – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Kimberly-Clark and Société BIC”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kimberly-Clark $20.28 billion 2.34 $1.76 billion $5.44 25.94 Société BIC N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Kimberly-Clark has higher revenue and earnings than Société BIC.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kimberly-Clark 11.28% 223.55% 14.19% Société BIC N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares Kimberly-Clark and Société BIC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

76.3% of Kimberly-Clark shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Société BIC shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Kimberly-Clark shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Kimberly-Clark and Société BIC, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kimberly-Clark 2 8 6 0 2.25 Société BIC 0 0 0 0 N/A

Kimberly-Clark currently has a consensus target price of $145.67, indicating a potential upside of 3.24%. Given Kimberly-Clark’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Kimberly-Clark is more favorable than Société BIC.

Summary

Kimberly-Clark beats Société BIC on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kimberly-Clark

(Get Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names. Its Consumer Tissue segment provides facial and bathroom tissues, paper towels, napkins, and related products under the Kleenex, Scott, Cottonelle, Viva, Andrex, Scottex, Neve, and other brand names. The company’s K-C Professional segment offers wipers, tissues, towels, apparel, personal protective equipment, soaps, and sanitizers under the Kleenex, Scott, WypAll, Kimtech, and KleenGuard brands. It also sells household use products directly to supermarkets, mass merchandisers, drugstores, warehouse clubs, variety and department stores, and other retail outlets, as well as through other distributors and e-commerce; and away-from-home use products directly to distributors, manufacturing, lodging, office building, food service, and public facilities, as well as through e-commerce. Kimberly-Clark Corporation was founded in 1872 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About Société BIC

(Get Free Report)

Société BIC SA manufactures and sells stationery, lighter, shaver, and other products worldwide. It offers ball and coloring felt pens, glitter pens, markers, graphic and coloring pencils, shavers, mechanical pencils, sticky notes, printing products, stationery dyes, leads, white boards, correction tapes; pocket, utility, and decorated lighters; paints, gouache, watercolor, gels, highlighters, and various other products. The company also provides refillable shavers, permanent and temporary tattoo markers, semi permanent tattoo, and smart reusable notebooks, kits, crafting accessories, modeling clay and slime, refills, razor for men and women, and razor cartridges. In addition, it sells batteries and shaving preps; and advertising and promotional products. Further, the company is involved in the provision of delivery services; production of industrial equipment; manufacture and sale of blades; and manufacture and distribution of IT solutions and consumer products, as well as insurance activities. It markets its products primarily under the BIC, BIC Kids, Cello, Lucky, RocketBook, Tipp-Ex, BIC Wite-Out, Tattly, ami, DJEEP, InkBox, BIC Soleil, BIC Evolution, BodyMark, and other brands through a range of channels, including retail mass-market distributors, traditional stores, and office product suppliers, as well as an e-commerce site. The company was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Clichy, France.

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.